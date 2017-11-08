What Twitter Wants Travis Scott to Do After He Tweets for First Time Since Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Reports

Travis Scott took to Twitter on Monday for the first time since the news broke that he and Kylie Jenner are reportedly going to have a baby. Immediately after the 25-year-old rapper posted on social media, his massive fanbase issued one major request: release new music.

“It’s Monday let’s get it,” he wrote on Twitter.

Last year, the “Antidote” artist released the hit album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. After the success of his latest releases, his fans have been begging to hear more.

“You making this Monday better with an album?!” one fan wrote.

Back in August, Scott explained that he was going into “album mode” to work on new music.

“I think this might be the last club Imma do until my album comes out. I’m about to go away in hiding for a couple weeks, couple months,” he said, according to Vibe.

Scott’s upcoming album is titled AstroWorld.

When Scott isn’t working on new music, he has reportedly been preparing for parenthood with Jenner. On Monday, it was finally confirmed by a direct source in the Kardashian-Jenner clan that they were expecting.

Caitlyn Jenner Confirms Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Are Expecting

On Monday, Caitlyn Jenner was the first member of the reality star family to confirm Kylie’s pregnancy. When asked about the time that she learned that Kylie was expecting, the former Olympian’s rep told The Sun, “All I can tell you is that it was some time ago.”

Aside from Scott’s fans that were asking for new music, most others were hoping that the rapper would confirm the news himself.

“Are u going to be a father or not,” one fan wrote. “Is she really pregnant or what dude,” another commented.

As for Scott, sources tellPEOPLE that he is “excited” about his baby on the way. Back in July, the “Antidote” rapper was reportedly telling friends about the pregnancy.

“He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” an insider said. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

Is Kylie Ready to Be a Mother?

While Kylie and her rapper beau are “excited” about welcoming their new addition, Caitlyn thinks that the Lip Kit creator may not be ready to be a mother.

“[Caitlyn] thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship. Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help, but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com.

“Caitlyn would have liked for Kylie to wait ’til she was in her thirties, but Kylie has always wanted to be a young mom, and she’s crazy in love with Travis [Scott], so she didn’t want to wait any longer,” the source continued. “Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis really haven’t been dating very long, and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship, but Kylie believes the exact opposite — that she and Travis will be together forever.”

Here’s What Kylie Has Been Posting on Social Media

At this time, neither Kylie or Travis have publicly confirmed the baby news. However, this hasn’t stopped the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from posting on social media.

All that fans have seen from Kylie is a handful of pictures in which she carefully has her tummy covered up.

In most of her recent photos, Kylie has been wearing noticeably baggy clothing. She posed alongside BFF, Jordyn Woods, in one Insta pic for Woods’ birthday. The snap makes it difficult to tell if Jenner has a baby bump, but she is holding one hand over her stomach.

Most recently, Kylie shared a throwback pic from a steamy photo shoot. See the snap here.