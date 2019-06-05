Tracy Morgan Hospitalized After Car Crash

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan has been hospitalized after being involved in a car crash in New York City.

According to the Daily Mail, Morgan was driving his 2012 Bugatti Veyron in Manhattan when he was sideswiped by a driver in a Honda CR-V.

Sources claim that at the scene of the accident Morgan made a comment that he had purchased the sports car about 15 minutes prior and literally just drove it off the car lot.

Morgan reportedly complained that he was experiencing pain in his hip and was taken away in an ambulance.

Notably, the former SNL star was in a tragic accident in 2014, when a Wal-Mart tractor-trailer collided with the limo he was riding in and caused him to wind up in the hospital in a coma. The accident also claimed the life of his friend James “Jimmy Mac” McNair.

Morgan opened up about the incident and how it had a direct impact on him conceiving the idea for his newest show, The Last O.G., during a conversation with The Morning Call.

The former 30 Rock actor was asked how it feels to create comedy out of tragic life experiences, to which he replied, “Well, it’s hard, because I have to relive these experiences in my life, and they were painful experiences.”

Morgan went on to add, “But it’s all about second chances and forgiveness, and that’s needed. And the Last O.G. was Jimmy Mack – he died in that auto accident with me. That’s why it’s called The Last O.G.“

He went on to elaborate that “your first O.G. is your father,” and added, “Most people don’t know what an O.G. is – they put a negative connotation on it, cause it’s called ‘Original Gangster.’ But a gangster’s somebody who gets up and goes to work every day, take care of his family. A gangster is somebody who came out of prison and deal with his kids, so they don’t go.”

“A gangster is somebody who sacrifices for the sake of his kids and his family and put youth on the right track – positiveness,” he continued. “That’s what an O.G. does.”

Morgan later spoke candidly about how “the hardest part about” his “accident was forgiving that driver.”

“He hurt me really bad and he killed my friend. I don’t know him, I don’t want to know him. I don’t wish to meet him or anything. But I know I did my part in my life. I forgave him,” he confessed. “So he didn’t do that to me – he did something for me. ‘Cause when I was able to forgive that driver, it made me a better man.”

At this time, Morgan’s current condition is unknown.