Tori Spelling’s Mom Candy Records Dog Video Showing off Her Home, and It’s Massive

Tori Spelling’s mom Candy Spelling gave fans an inside peek into her home. The video features Candy throwing a ball down a hallway for her new dog to fetch and while fans took notice in that, some couldn’t help but mention features inside the extravagant home.

One fan wrote, “Awww! And how about that immense art collection,” while another echoed, “And that gallery hall is just gorgeous.” Several others mentioned how cute her new pup was while more commented on the hallway.

Her daughter just moved into a new Hidden Hills home with husband Dean McDermott neighbored by a few famous faces including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The pair are renting the 3,500 square foot home that allegedly cost them $13,000 a month. The mansion has five bedrooms and five bathrooms that they also share with their five kids. While she appears to be paying a hefty price for the gorgeous home, she’s still in financial debt and has been for a while now. Currently, she’s now locked in a lawsuit with City National Bank who claims the BH90210 actress owes over $266,000.

Radar reported that the actress was allegedly trying to get close with Kardashian and her husband in hopes of locking in a spot in the exclusive circle.

“Tori really admires Kim and everything she’s accomplished,” a source told the outlet.

“She’s putting the word out to neighbors and mutual friends that she’d love to be in Kim’s moms’ club and get together for BBQ’s and playdates on the weekends with the other Kardashian sisters and their kids,” the source added.

However, it doesn’t seem as if the feelings are mutual because, “Truth is, Kim just thinks Tori is the world’s biggest loser and incredibly tacky with her mountain of debts and she’s annoyed that she’s brought her baggage to her exclusive Hidden Hills enclave.”

Tori’s debts are no secret, nor is she trying to hide it. On the popular Fox reboot of the hit ’90s show, her character portrays Tori’s real life debt issues and fans are all about it. But when she addressed her character’s financial problems on the show in an interview with Good Day New York, she was visibly uncomfortable, but continued to address the situation as best she could.

“That was a decision I made and we made together to put that in there,” she confessed. “That’s such speculation, media loves to talk about it, so we were like, ‘Let’s face it straight on. Let’s put it in there.’”