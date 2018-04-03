Tori Spelling Wishes BFF Jennie Garth Happy Birthday in Spandex Salute

Tori Spelling is taking a trip down memory lane on social media in order to celebrate longtime friend Jennie Garth’s 46th birthday.

The 44-year-old shared a number of photos of her bestie and former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate on Instagram Tuesday, ranging from a goofy shot of the two sporting spandex to throwback photos of the two in their younger years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Don’t ever underestimate women in spandex!” Spelling wrote in the caption.

She continued, “Today is a very special day to me… it’s my BFF4LIFE @jenniegarthBirthday! I ❤ you Jennifer Eve with all my heart & soul. You’ve held my hand and heart since we were teens and thru life you have been my constant. Thru ups and downs and all around we are stuck like glue!”

Spelling then added a number of hashtags to the post, including #sisters4life, #oldladiesinrockers, #kellyanddonna and #our2ndchapterwillbeourfinest.

The two have become even closer since Beverly Hills, 90210 ended, with Spelling saying in 2014 that the two had come full circle friendship-wise as their families grow close together.

“Our kids are becoming friends, which is really cool,” Spelling told PEOPLE at the time.

Back in June, Spelling celebrated National Best Friend Day by sharing a sweet tribute and another throwback photo dedicated to Garth.

The actress wrote, “Someone who has seen you thru your bad years (teens, boyfriends, and hair) and your good years (marriage, motherhood, and middle age(?)) and still ❤’s you… that person is truly your best friend.”

“I love you @jenniegarth,” Spelling continued. “You make me strong, and I make you soft. Best friends complete each other… #nationalbestfriendday.”

The two are also reuniting through their work, PEOPLE reported last month, playing exaggerated versions of themselves on a new show based on Beverly Hills, 90210. The series doesn’t yet have a public name, but the friends both attended development meetings about the dramedy at the CBS Studio Center Lot near Los Angeles.

Documenting her exciting day, Spelling shared a photo on social media of herself as she sat in a car on the CBS lot.

She captioned the photo, “#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties.”

Spelling could use her best friend, especially now. The former reality personality has had a rocky month, with police coming to her and husband Dean McDermott’s home on March 1 for what police said was a “domestic incident.”

According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

A week later, McDermott called the police to check on his wife after the left the house, TMZ reported. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California and determined she and their kids were okay. Because no crime had been committed, no further action was taken.

All seemed to be well come Easter, however, with Spelling celebrating with her five children: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1.