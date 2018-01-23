Tori Spelling Called ‘White Trash’ for Supposedly Bleaching 9-Year-Old Daughter’s Hair

Tori Spelling shared a “proud” mom moment of her 9-year-old daughter on Instagram, but some fans slammed the actress as “white trash.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum snapped a photo of daughter Stella decked out in camo at at a home improvement store. Spelling praised her for helping to gather supplies to build something for her bedroom.

“Building her own future! Literally. Gathering wood to build pieces for the new room she is going to share with her little sis #HattieCat. This one impresses me beyond words. So proud of you @missstellamcdermott,” the mom wrote in the caption.

Spelling added hastags for “#diydiva #diyhomedecor #fashionista #camooncamo.”

Some fans of the family praised them for allowing Stella to build something for her space.

“So great… bringing up a little maker. Love handmade, can’t wait to see,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Teaching kids what really matters!! Hard work leads to success.”

They also wrote fun, encouraging messages about Stella’s “cool” and “unique” style.

But others were not so generous to Spelling as they pointed out that Stella’s hair looked like it had been bleached or colored at the tips.

“Bleaching your daughter’s hair?” one critical follower wrote. “#WHITETRASH.”

Some turned their attention away from Stella’s apparently controversial look and focused on why the family would be moving younger daughter Hattie into a room with her sister.

“Are you moving?” one curious fan asked, while others suggested they may be remodeling. One inquisitive user suggested the clearing of a bedroom might mean Spelling and husband Dean McDermott need a nursery.

“Sharing a room to [make] room for baby…” one follower wrote.

Spelling and McDermott are already parents to five children: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 10 months. But the mom told Us Weekly in October that she would definitely be open to welcoming another child.

“I do like even numbers and I was always a big fan of The Brady Bunch. So three boys, three girls would be ideal,” Spelling said. “But we’re blessed and you know, who knows?”

The 44-year-old reality TV personality also shared that she and McDermott did not plan any of her prior pregnancies.

“We’re both believers, none of our kids are actually planned,” she said. “So we’re believers that they choose us and when the time is right, it’s right. If not, we’re definitely blessed.”

Spelling previously fueled rumors she was pregnant with a six child when she mentioned her “growing family” alongside a copy of their Christmas card.

