Tori Spelling Settles Lawsuit Against Popular Restaurant Chain

Tori Spelling reached a settlement against Benihana after sustaining a burn while eating at the popular hibachi restaurant.

It is unclear if the Beverly Hills, 90201 alum, 44, received any monetary compensation in the settlement, as the details were not made public.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress suffered the injury after she tripped and fell backwards onto a hot grill while at the establishment on Easter 2014. She ended up needing skin grafts on her right arm. “It was an unfortunate accident. She had a little burn,” husband Dean McDermott said at the time.

She first filed the lawsuit against Benihana in September 2015. In the court documents, she claimed she suffered wage loss, hospital and medicine expenses, general damage and loss of earning capacity after falling on the grill.

The lawsuit stated that Spelling “sustained deep second and third-degree burn injuries requiring hospitalization and surgery.”

“Tori hadn’t even started to eat, when she slipped and fell,” a source told PEOPLE in April 2015. “Not thinking, she grabbed onto the side of the hot grill and burned her arm. At the time, it didn’t seem as bad as the doctors told her it was the next day.”