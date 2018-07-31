Tori Spelling’s Daughter Wears Cast on Red Carpet While Posing With Mom and Siblings

Tori Spelling’s 10-year-old daughter sported a cast on her foot when she hit the red carpet with her mom and siblings Monday night.

Tori Spelling strutted the red carpet Monday night for the premiere of Disney’s Christopher Robin in Burbank, California with her dates: 6-year-old Hattie, 5-year-old Finn, and 10-year-old Stella, who completed her ensemble with a casted foot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spelling, 45, kept her look casual with a tangerine and royal blue long-sleeve printed peasant dress, while Finn sported shorts and a matching top, Hattie followed in her mom’s footsteps with a dress, and Stella styled her boot with a white shirt and a blue tie-dye skort.

While it is not clear why Stella was wearing boot, the injury that led to it likely occurred only days ago, as the newest addition was absent from an Instagram photo that mom Tori posted of her little girl just two days ago.

The 10-year-old, who Spelling has oftentimes described as her mini-me, recently showcased her entrepreneurial spirit when she launched her own slime business in an effort to save money for her post-college dreams of opening a bakery.

Dean McDermott, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s husband, helped spread the word of his daughter’s latest business endeavor, sharing a boomerang on Instagram of the then 9-year-old tossing her slime.

“So proud of my little mama starting a new business,” he wrote, adding the hashtags “slime rules” and “entrepreneur.”

Tori Spelling also helped promote Stella’s business.

“My [Stella] has officially started her own #slime biz,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned a post on Instagram in March. “You can goto @stylishslimebystella She is starting now to save to open her own bakery after college! So proud of my #tweenprenuer #slimetween Follow her to see the slimes she’ll make #forkidsbykids link in her bio.”

Stella’s business launch, along with her red carpet walk Monda night, comes during a troubled time for parents Tori and Dean, who had a quarrel in March which led to an emergency police call when Spelling had a “mental breakdown.” However, despite reports that the couple has supposedly split, they were seen in June all smiles during a family vacation in Palm Springs, California.