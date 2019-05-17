Tony Robbins, Self-Help Speaker, Accused of Sexually Harassing Staff

Self-help guru and life coach, Tony Robbins has been accused of sexually harassing his staff and even some followers of his teachings.

After a year-long investigation, Buzzfeed reports that at least two women who were fans of Robbins claimed they felt sexually harassed by him.

Additionally, multiple women he worked with claimed the motivational speaker expected them to be present for work-related meetings while he was undressed in his hotel room, or while taking a shower.

The outlet noted that all the incidents they are reporting on took place in the late ’90s and early ’00s, which was before Robbins was married to his second wife.

The sexual assault allegations are not the only heat that Robbins is facing as Buzzfeed also uncovered recordings of him unleashing explicit tirades against employees and women from his audience.

“She’s f—ing using all this stuff to try and control men,” he reportedly said after a woman in one of his conferences stated that she had been raped.

In 2018, another woman alleged that her husband was violent and emotionally abusive towards her, to which Robbins replied by accusing her of “lying” and inquired: “Does he put up with you when you’ve been a crazy b—?”

Robbins has since responded to the accusations, writing in Medium article, “I have been the target of a year-long investigation by BuzzFeed. Unfortunately, your organization has made it clear to my team that you intend to move forward with publishing an inaccurate, agenda-driven version of the past, pierced with falsehoods.”

“It is intended to disparage me personally, my family, my life’s work, and the efforts of the millions of individuals around the globe who have taken this journey with me over the last 40-plus years,” he added.

Robbins went on to defend himself in a statement released Friday.

“Let me be clear, while my open-classroom therapeutic methods are not for everyone, and while I am on my best day still only an imperfect human being, I have never behaved in the reckless, irresponsible, or malicious manner intimated by false, unfounded, and incendiary allegations suggested by BuzzFeed story-tellers,” he wrote.

He also accused the news organization of unethical journalism, stating how “several individuals have contacted us to let us know that you attempted to manipulate their testimony and, in some cases, even ignored their legal counsel when they pointed out inaccuracies and mischaracterizations of their client’s personal accounts at the hands of your reporters.”

“Millions of people have experienced life-changing breakthroughs and transformations on our journey of growth and I invite them to join me now to stop BuzzFeed and others from tearing our society down by denying and mischaracterizing the truth,” Robbins concluded his statement. “Enough is enough.”

Robbins’ full statement is available here.