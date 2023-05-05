Tony Danza Slammed Over Awkward Red Carpet Interview: 'Come up With Better Questions'

Actor Tony Danza received harsh criticism from fans after he gave a "condescending" red-carpet interview last month. The awkward exchange occurred at the Manhattan premiere of the new Broadway musical New York, New York, at the St. James Theatre. A viral TikTok video posted by interviewer Rye Myers shows the Who's the Boss? star surprised by Myers' energy. Myers posted the video caption, "If you didn't wish to be interviewed you could have said no!" As Myers greets Danza and the actor's guest, he appears incredibly excited. Danza scolded Myers after he greeted the celeb enthusiastically, telling him to "relax a little." "It's so great, right? To be at New York, New York," asked the interviewer, disregarding Danza's comment. "Relax a little," Danza said while waving his hand in front of Myer's face. "You're more excited than we are. Take it easy." In response to the actor's blunt response, Myers said with nervous laughter, "It's exciting! It's a great night."

As a nod to the lyricists John Kander and Fred Ebb, Myers asked Danza what his favorite Kander and Ebb Broadway moment was. After seeing them on the same red carpet, Danza flatly responded, "just now." Trying to switch the conversation to a lighter note, Myers asked, "What's your favorite New York City staple food item? It is a pizza or hot dog?" As he awkwardly touched Myers' face, Danza reluctantly responded, "You know what buddy, you gotta come up with better questions." Fans of Danza or Broadway did not well receive this rude exchange. A number of celebrities and fans also chimed in to show their support for Myers in the comments section.

"I think it's a good NYC question and I'm pizza all day," commented ex-Bravo celeb Bethenny Frankel. Unlike Frankel, Michael Bublé wasn't as subtle in his response to Danza. "I think you're amazing Ry," Bublé replied to the video. "I'll have a pizza with ya. Let's not invite Tony..." During a red carpet interview, Danza allegedly apologized to the young reporter he was accused of being rude to. Meyers received an apology from Danza after celebrities like Frankel and Bublé weighed in on his remarks. Myers told RadarOnline.com that Danza personally contacted him after his TikTok interview gained traction. "Tony Danza has issued an apology by calling me personally yesterday to apologize for the incident on Wednesday on the red carpet," Meyers said. "It was much appreciated."