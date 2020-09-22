Tommy DeVito, Original Four Seasons Member, Dead at 92 From Coronavirus Complications

✖

Tommy DeVito, one of the original members of The Four Seasons, has died. According to TMZ, DeVito passed away due to complications from COVID-19. He was 92. Casino actor Alfred Nittoli broke the news on Facebook, telling his fans that DeVito died in a Vegas hospital on Monday night after being recently admitted to the location after he contracted COVID-19.

"My dear friend Tommy passed away in Las Vegas at 9:45 last night,” Nittoli wrote on Facebook. “With deep regret I am writing this sitting in his living room. I was informed by his daughter Darcel there will be a service in New Jersey.” DeVito was one of the founding members of The Four Seasons, serving as the groups' guitarist. He was in the famed group alongside Frankie Valli, Nick Valli, and Hank Majewski. Before they were known as The Four Seasons, the group went through a series of name changes before settling on the one that they are well known by today. They were originally known as the Variety Trio before adding Frankie to the group. They also went as the Four Lovers before ultimately settling on The Four Seasons.

DeVito's former bandmates on The Four Seasons released a statement in response to his passing. Frontman Frankie and singer-keyboardist Bob Gaudio shared a joint statement to the New York Post which read, “It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed. We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him.” Frankie's brother Bobby Valli also posted about the loss on Facebook, posting a photo of DeVito with the rest of The Four Seasons and writing, "MUSIC LEGEND! (ORIGINAL JERSEY BOY) TOMMY DEVITO (R.I.P.) YOU WERE LOVED AND WILL BE MISSED."

While DeVito left The Four Seasons in 1970, he still kept in touch with the group. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the other members in the band in 1990. DeVito moved to Las Vegas, but he made frequent trips back to New Jersey and would spend time on the Jersey Shore with his good friend Joe Pesci, per the Asbury Park Press. “Convention (Hall in Asbury Park), we used to fill that thing — good times in there,” DeVito said. “We played in Long Branch years and years before that in a place called Jazz City. The guy who owned the place was a good friend of mine. We enjoyed working there because it was an easy job and easy to get along with the guys.”