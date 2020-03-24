Danny DeVito Urges Young People to Stay Home in PSA Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Danny DeVito joined the always-growing group of celebrities urging young people to stay inside during the coronavirus outbreak. The It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star recorded a PSA released by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office on Monday, reminding everyone that anyone of any age can get COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Power star LaLa Anthony also recorded PSAs for the governor’s office.

“Hi everybody, it’s Danny DeVito, and I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home,” DeVito said in his PSA. “I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic, and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know [throat-cutting noise], I’m out of there!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Danny DeVito wants you to stay home and save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/7V8yXbqHwB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

“So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you, please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home, not spread this virus around,” DeVito added. “Thank you. Watch a little TV why don’t ya!”

De Niro, who acted with DeVito in The Comedian, told New Yorkers to “stay home” to help slow the spread of the coronavirus because “we can only do it together.”

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

“Not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please… I’m watching you,” De Niro added, referencing his line from Meet The Parents.

Next up was Stiller, who starred in Meet The Parents and its sequels with De Niro. Stiller suggested fans take up a new hobby while at home, which explains why he had a tree trunk next to him. It turns out that Stiller always wanted to make chainsaw art.

“I’ve always been interested in chainsaw art,” Stiller said as he whipped out a dangerous chainsaw. “Never had the time to explore it, and now, through the miracle of the internet and some tutorials and Etsy, I’ve been able to really get into it. I mean, I know nothing about it, but I’m learning every day. So stay home. And remember, we’re all New York tough. Governor Cuomo and I thank you.”

Anthony, who is married to NBA player Carmelo Anthony, also contributed a PSA. The Brooklyn native reminded everyone that they cannot “keep going outside.”

“The virus is spreading really quickly,” Anthony said, reports NJ.com. “If you care about your older loved ones, if you care about each other, you’ll stay inside. This thing is spreading. We wanna get back out there. We wanna have fun. We wanna dance. We wanna party. We wanna do what New Yorkers do. But in order to do that, you gotta stay inside, all right? Stay inside. Listen to some music like I’m doing right now. Watch a good movie. Talk to your family. Do something creative on the computer or something. Stay your butt inside.”

On Monday morning, Cuomo announced more than 20,000 New Yorkers have been infected by the coronavirus, which makes up 5% of all cases worldwide, reports the New York Daily News. At least 12,300 of those cases are in New York City alone, and 157 people have died so far. The state is already under a stay-at-home order, which means only essential businesses remain open.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images