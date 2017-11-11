‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Enters Plea in Felony Assault Case

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, pleaded not guilty to charges on inappropriately touching a 16-year-old during a July musical rehearsal in Waltham, Massachussets.

The 66-year-old actor and singer appeared in Waltham District Court on Friday, reports CBS Boston. He was released on his own recognizance.

Wopat’s attorney, Neil Tassel, told media outside the courthouse that his client will be proved innocent.

“Mr. Wopat’s been an entertainer for 40 years. He’s been in movies, TV, recording artist and given the state of affairs, if there had ever been a history of having any type of improper behavior, we all would have heard about it by now,” Tassel told reporters. “He’s been nothing but a gentleman from everything we’ve ever heard.”

Wopat was arrested in Waltham on Aug. 2 on drug and assault charges. The actor’s representative later said Wopat was struggling with substance abuse.

The actor was in Waltham for a local theater’s production of the musical 42nd Street. He is accused of indecent assault as he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old female who was appearing in the musical on July 27.

He allegedly told her, “I’m a creepy old man. You’re really talented and really cute,” according to a police report. The victim said Wopat allegedly hit her on the bottom with a script. According to reports, the alleged victim claimed Wopat put his fingers between her buttocks.

She reported the alleged incident to police, who arrested Wopat in a traffic stop. Police said they found two bags of cocaine in his vehicle.

In August, Wopat was told to stay 100 yards away from the victim and the theater.

Wopat’s attorney said this week that Wopat was the target of an “overzealous investigation.”

“He’s sad. He’s sad as someone who’s been a performer for so long provided a lot of enjoyment to his fans that for the time being he’s knocked out of commission by these allegations,” Tassel told reporters. “That’s a hard pill for him to swallow.”

Wopat starred on The Dukes of Hazzard from 1979 to 1985 and took part in reunion specials. He also recently played Sheriff Jim Wilkins on Longmire.