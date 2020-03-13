Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Son Chet Claps Back at Troll Wishing He Contracted Coronavirus Instead of His Parents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently revealed that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, though some fans have responded to the news by wishing that their son, Chet Hanks, was the one who had contracted the illness. After a number of fans took to social media to state just that, Chet, a rapper who goes by the name Chet Haze, hit back.

“[Coronavirus] PLEASE take [Chet Hanks] instead,” one Instagram user wrote on their Story, according to the Daily Mail. “we CANNOT lose Tom Hanks.”

Chet, however, didn’t take kindly to those words, and immediately hit back in an expletive-laced message. Replying to the Instagram user’s Story, Chet wrote, “F— you b—,” causing the user to have a change of tune and issue an apology.

“[Oh my God] I’m sorry I just really really love Tom hanks,” the person responded. “Sending your family healing and love.”

In a social media post shared to both Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, Hanks announced that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19, explaining that they “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” as well as other symptoms, including fevers.

Although the couple tested positive in Australia, officials alluded to the fact that they believe the couple contracted the illness in the United States or in transit to Queensland, where they are currently being monitored by health professionals as they remain isolated.

Shortly after that announcement, both Chet and his brother, Colin Hanks, updated fans on their parents’ prognosis, both expressing confidence that Hanks and Wilson would make a full recovery.

“Yeah, it’s true. My parents got coronavirus. Crazy,” Chet said. “They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there.”

“I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine,” he continued. “They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.”

He went on to state that he appreciates “everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all going to be alright but I appreciate it.”