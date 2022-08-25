Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?

Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal.

According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson is pulling Tom Cruise into legal trouble. In a new court case, Masterson is accused of sexual assault by three women, and the Church of Scientology is accused of concealing the crimes. The bad publicity for Cruise's religion is supposedly ruining his success from Top Gun: Maverick. In response to the church's scandals, he's allegedly kept a low profile by selling off his U.S. properties and residing in London.

Sources told the outlet he might lose his Oscar chances due to his Scientology connection. "The tide has definitely turned against the Church of Scientology," an insider said. "And, because of Tom Cruise's longtime association [with Scientology], I don't think they would ever give him an Oscar."

There are also reports that Cruise has become so anxious about Scientology's impact on his career that it has worried church leader David Miscavige. "Anything the church, or Miscavige, can do to make Tom's life easier will be done," the source claimed, adding Cruise is receiving intensive PR training to handle the latest crisis.

While it is unlikely the movie star is distancing himself from Scientology, there is evidence that Cruise has downplayed his devotion to the organization.Founded by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in 1953, the organization has become a PR liability for celebrities like Cruise and John Travolta, who used to openly discuss their commitment to Scientology.

According to Vox, former Scientologists have reported and filed lawsuits accusing Scientology of being an abusive cult profiting from forced labor and human trafficking.Throughout the years, the church has repeatedly denied financial exploitation or abuse of its members. It claims its critics are engaged in religious bigotry and have made these claims because they are disgruntled, former members.

Cruise's popularity suffered in the mid-2000s after he overshared details about Scientology and his personal life in a high-profile manner. He received negative publicity after jumping on Oprah Winfrey's couch to declare his love for third wife Katie Holmes and from her subsequent 2009 divorce. That opened the door to further reporting on Cruise's connections to Scientology and his close friendship with Miscavige, including a 2012 Vanity Fair exposé, and Lawrence Wright's 2013 book, Going Clear.

However, Cruise is currently enjoying a late-career comeback. Top Gun: Maverick is a massive success, and the press is giving him largely positive coverage. Since his period of oversharing, Cruise has developed a reputation for being extremely private.

According to Vox, his religion and family life are off-limits to journalists before he agrees to an interview. Meanwhile, Cruise has kept making well-received movies, such as Tropic Thunder (2008), Rock of Ages (2012), and Edge of Tomorrow (2014), with the Mission: Impossible franchise continuing to produce smash hits.

Despite that, Cruise has maintained a successful career throughout Scientology's myriad controversies. Celebrities such as Cruise and Travolta frequently attribute their substantial achievements to the group. Also, Cruise stayed loyal even during the lowest period of his career, so it seems unlikely he would consider leaving during one of the highest.

Regarding Cruise's award prospects, the actor has garnered three Oscar nominations as a public, practicing Scientologist. According to Vanity Fair's Katey Rich, there are serious talks that his performance in Top Gun could put him in contention for an Academy Award for the first time in more than 20 years.

Nevertheless, Rich points out that an Oscars campaign could be daunting for an actor who has long "been protected by his tower of mega-fame and Scientology." "It's one thing for Cruise to fly onto an aircraft carrier or hold court in front of a crowd in Cannes, and another entirely to open up for the kind of profiles or roundtable conversations that are ever-present in modern Oscar campaigns," Rich said.