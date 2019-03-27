Tom Cruise’s Daughter Isabella Appears in Scientology Testimonial Thanking Him for ‘Everything’

Tom Cruise’s daughter, Isabella, appeared in a new Scientology testimonial where she thanked her father for “everything.”

Cruise is one of the most outspoken advocates for Scientology in the celebrity world. It appears he has successfully drawn his daughter into the fold, as a new release from the controversial church shows. An email sent out to Scientologists — first obtained by journalist Tony Ortega — talks about Isabella’s personal transformation.

The release features a photo of Isabella wearing a patterned button-down shirt and long dark hair. While her appearance has changed a bit, she still bears to the same tattoos as her last public appearance.

The release focuses on her recent work in the Scientology organization, specifically her internship at the church’s London campus. She describes the challenging process of getting “audited” to the point where she herself could become an auditor.

“I had so many reasons and excuses as to why I didn’t need to do it and how it just wasn’t right for me,” she wrote. “It turned out it was exactly what I needed. I dragged out the testing and correction, just made it through the drilling and then finally began my auditing adventure, and wow, I wasn’t prepared. This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense.”

After that, Isabella launched into an explanation of how the training changed her, and why she suggests other parishioners should take on the same process.

“I became that annoying girl in the org who would just talk endlessly about how incredible training is and how phenomenal the internship is,” Isabella wrote. “We all need to do this. It’s hard work… but it is worth everything because you will get through.”

After raving about the program, Isabella sent a big thanks to her father, Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, as well as his sister, Cass Mapother.

“Thank you to my Dad for everything. To Cass. To Tash. I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup me or get me through the preliminaries.”

Isabella, 26, is the adoptive daughter of Cruise and Nicole Kidman. The couple adopted two children during their 11-year marriage. Isabella’s association with the Church of Scientology has often been called into question, though this new testimonial seems to be a clear and intentional reaffirmation of it.

The Church of Scientology has faced many accusations of kidnapping, violence and cult-like behavior within its walls. Those stories have been laid out in documentaries like Going Clear and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.