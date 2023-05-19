Tom Cruise and Janet Jackson Hang out During Her Tour Stop

Janet Jackson took some time out on the road to spend some time with her buddy Tom Cruise. In a photo shared to Jackson's Instagram page this weekend, the pop icon, 56, and the actor, 60, met up during Jackson's Charlotte, North Carolina, stop on the Together Again Tour and posed for a photo. Jackson captioned the image with a warm message on Instagram. "T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together #TogetherAgainTour," Jackson wrote. The picture shows Cruise with his arm around Jackson while he wears a lightweight jacket, blue jeans, messy medium-length hair, and a lightweight jacket in the behind-the-scenes shot at the Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion. Jackson is wearing a grey ensemble with a scarf around her neck.

Many other stars have also turned up for Jackson's last tour, including Angela Bassett, Ciara, Katie Holmes, Questlove and many others, and many have posed for pictures with the pop icon during her latest tour. "Sooo good seeing all of you," wrote Jackson following a Madison Square Garden performance last week. "Thank you for coming to the show…I really hope you enjoyed it. I can't wait to spend some quality time soon! #TogetherAgainTour." Taking her show on the road for the first time in nearly four years, Jackson took her show on the road back in April as she embarked on the Together Again Tour, bringing with her a massive, 40-song setlist to her first stop in Hollywood, Florida.

As the name suggests, her show was named after the iconic hit song from her decade-long career, The Velvet Rope. She performed live debuts of some new tracks and classics, such as "All For You," "That's the Way Love Goes," and "Together Again." The tour was announced in December when Jackson revealed that Ludacris would be joining her for the 33-date tour around North America. It follows the Rhythm Nation 1814 anniversary tour and Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency from the summer of 2019. Prior to that, she promoted her Unbreakable album during her State of the World Tour in 2017, 2018, and 2019. "You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you," Janet said in a video released on Instagram announcing the news. "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited." Cruise recently got the chance to pose for some photos with Shakira, another music star, when the two met up at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix.