NBC Reportedly Won’t Launch Full Investigation Into Tom Brokaw Accusations

Former NBC Nightly News correspondent Tom Brokaw was hit with a sexual harassment allegation by a former colleague Linda Vester on Thursday.

Since the allegation first broke in a Variety interview, Brokaw has emphatically denied any truth to the allegations. His statements were followed up hours later by a report from Page Six, which states NBC has no plans on investigating Vester’s accusations.

“She’s given her side, and he’s responded,” a source said. “They don’t feel there’s anything left to investigate in the case. We may make further inquiries if more information emerges.”

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack addressed the controversy in memo sent out to employees on Friday.

“There are allegations against Tom Brokaw, made by a former NBC News journalist, which Tom emphatically denies,” Lack wrote. “As we’ve shown, we take allegations such as these very seriously, and act on them quickly and decisively when the facts dictate.”

“As you know, since the week we terminated Matt’s employment, NBC Universal has been conducting a review, led by general counsel Kim Harris — who has extensive experience in conducting reviews of this kind — with a team of legal and HR leaders.

Vester’s lawyer, Ari Wilkenfeld, released a statement to Page Six as well.

“My client has watched as a number of brave women have come forward to report extreme forms of sexual harassment at NBC,” Wilkenfeld wrote. “She has also observed that the Company’s response does not appear to be aimed at producing a safer and more equitable workplace for women. She felt it her duty to add her own story, not only to lend support to the other women who have already complained, but to demonstrate that this problem is not a new one, and that NBC needs to prioritize actually listening to and protecting their employees who have been victimized.”

Vester, who worked for NBC from 1989-99 before leaving for a job at Fox News, claimed Brokaw attempted to forcibly kiss her on two separate occasions, grope her in a conference room and show up uninvited at her hotel room. Brokaw was quick to deny the allegations.

“I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC,” he said in a statement issued by NBC. “The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other.”