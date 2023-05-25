Tom Bergeron Reveals Hospitalization

Tom Bergeron and his wife Lois Bergeron spent their 41st wedding anniversary in the hospital. Bergeron shared a picture from their wedding on Instagram, adding that he was briefly hospitalized for food poisoning and a bruised rib. The former Dancing With the Stars host, 68, and Louis married in 1982 and have two daughters, Jessica and Samantha.

"We spent our 41st anniversary yesterday at the [Santa Ynez Valley] Hospital (great staff, btw) with yours truly being treated for food poisoning & a bruised rib (it's a long story). Home & resting now & reminded again of how lucky I am that, 41 years ago, she said, 'I do,'" Bergeron wrote.

Bergeron's post was bombarded with messages from fans wishing him well. "Happy Anniversary! Glad you're ok," one fan wrote. "Be well. Food poisoning sucks," another commented. "Happy Anniversary and I hope you're feeling better," another fan chimed in.

Bergeron has rarely talked about his relationship with Lois, only mentioning her a few times in interviews over the tears. During a stop on the 10 Percent Happier podcast in September 2017, Bergeron told Dan Harris that Lois helped him temper anger issues. She suggested he look at the cause of his temper.

"The temper thing was always directed at inanimate objects or myself," Bergeron said, reports Us Weekly. "But there was one time we were out and then something happened and I just put my fist into the door of the car. ... And she wisely said, 'If we're going to have a relationship, that has to stop.'" He was inspired to sign up for a Transcendental Medication course and has practiced it ever since.

"Lois and I know we're better together than solo," Bergeron told Closer Weekly in 2018. He added that he is "very grateful" to be Jessica and Samantha's father. "They make me proud regularly," he said.

Bergeron co-hosted the first 28 seasons of Dancing With the Stars and won the 2012 Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. ABC chose to go in a different direction in 2020, picking Tyra Banks as the solo host for the series. Banks' two-season solo hosting performance was controversial, and Alfonso Ribeiro joined her for Season 31 on Disney+. The show is moving back to ABC this fall, with Julianne Hough replacing Banks as Ribeiro's co-host.

"Glad the show's in good hands. Their feet ain't bad," Bergeron wrote on Instagram in April after the hosting change was confirmed. "These feet could never fill your shoes, but I'll bring my own and hope I do you proud," Hough replied. "I absolutely learned from the best! I completely and utterly adore you." Her brother, Derek Hough, will be back as a judge, alongside Bruno Tonioli and Carre Ann Inaba.