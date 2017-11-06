Celebrity Chef Todd English Accused of Sexual Harassment

Celebrity chef Todd English and members of his staff at the Plaza Hotel’s Food Hall in New York City have been accused of sexual harassment.

Gabrielle Eubank filed a lawsuit in Manhattan court, accusing the 57-year-old English and members of his staff of hugging and kissing her repeatedly without her permission, reports the Daily Mail. She is suing the Plaza Hotel and didn’t list English as a defendant.

Eubank claims she was working during a party at the Plaza Food Hall on May 17. English “appeared to be intoxicated, began hugging Ms. Eubank and kissing her on the cheek repeatedly,” the lawsuit reads.

She claims English called her “sexy” and said he was “surprised you’re still single.” According to the documents, he then tried to kiss her on the lips, but she turned away.

Eubank also claims members of the Plaza Food Hall also sexually harassed her. She claims one cook told her he had a “tiny burrito for you.”

This isn’t the first time the Plaza Hotel has been sued for sexual harassment. In August, the New York Post reported that six women filed a lawsuit that included a long list of disturbing allegations. “While patrons enjoy the iconic culture of The Plaza, many of its female employees are forced to endure a culture of a different type​ ​–​ ​rape culture,” the suit read.

“It’s hell,” Dana Lewis told The Post in August. “It’s a never ending nightmare. You wake up in the morning, but you’re never actually awake. It’s a horror story.”

“At Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, the safety and welfare of our guests and staff is always our highest priority. Any attempt at harassment or discrimination toward our colleagues and guests has not and never will be tolerated,” a spokeswoman for the company that owns the Plaza Hotel told The Post in August. “We take all claims of harassment or discrimination seriously, take appropriate remedial action where warranted, and do not retaliate against any staff member who raises a claim of harassment or discrimination in good faith.”

As Eater points out, English himself has faced a number of lawsuits in his career. He was arrested for drunk driving in 2014 and was infamously photographed in a hot tub with three topless women that year.

English has three grown children from his marriage to Olivia English, who he divorced in 2000. He was engaged to marry Erica Wang, but they called it off in 2009.

Photo credit: Facebook/Todd English