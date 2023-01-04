Todd Chrisley Responds to Claim That He's Gay and Had an Affair

Todd Chrisley has faced unfounded allegations about infidelity and his sexuality over the years, and the former reality TV star is now responding to the claims. In the most recent episode of his podcast, Chrisley Confessions — which traditionally features his wife Julie Chrisley but this time was co-hosted by his son, Chase Chrisley, instead — Todd addressed the accusations, which were brought up by Mark Braddock, Todd's former business partner. Braddock claims the two of them had a homosexual affair in the past.

"What's insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock," Todd quipped, taking a verbal jab at Braddock. "A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he's only had sex with his wife and me." He went on to joke, "Let me you tell something. I could understand if you'd have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that. There have been many who have been dick-notized by your daddy." He then added that found Braddock's comments to be "wishful thinking."

The two Chrisley men also discussed Braddock's story allegedly changing multiple times, with Todd sarcastically taking offense to Braddock saying, "It was just something he wanted to try." He said with a laugh, "I ain't that small spoon at Baskin-Robbins. I'm the whole scoop. You don't get to just sample here."

Todd joked that if some like Brad Pitt, or George Clooney, claimed to want sex with him, "I ain't gonna be as embarrassed by it." Braddock, however, would simply not be his type. "That is the one thing that is the most insulting," Todd said. "To say that I couldn't pull something better than that... there's better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that."

The podcast episode comes more than a month after Todd and Julie were sentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his wife Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Braddock testified against Todd and Julie during their trial, and claimed that he had an intimate affair with Todd that he had helped the Chrisley Knows Best alum commit the crimes that the couple was convicted of committing.