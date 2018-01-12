‘Saw’ Actor Tobin Bell’s Wife Files for Divorce

With the Saw franchise revived with Jigsaw, 2017 turned out to be a pretty good year for acting veteran Tobin Bell. But Bell’s 2018 is off to a rocky star.

Bell’s wife Elizabeth Warren filed for divorce on Thursday after 25 years of marriage, according to The Blast.com. The site acquired court documents regarding the divorce, and claim Warren cited “irreconcilable differences” being the reason for the split. She cited Jan. 14, 2016 as the date of separation.

Bell and Warren have two adult sons, Justin and Cooper. He has yet to publicly comment on the divorce.

Born in Queens, New York, Bell began his film career in an uncredited role in Woody Allen’s 1979 film Manhattan. He would go on to have small roles in Sophie’s Choice, Tootsie, Goodfellas, The Firm and The Quick and The Dead over the next two decades.

But Bell found the biggest success of his career by playing John Kramer, the sadistic Jigsaw killer mastermind in the Saw franchise. Despite his character dying in the Saw III, Bell has made appearances in all eight installments in the franchise, turning him into a modern horror icon. The Saw series has gone on to earn over $975 million at the box office.

Bell also found success as a TV actor, earning bit parts on shows like NYPD Blue, Walker, Texas Ranger and The X-Files. He most recently played pair of villainous roles on CW’s The Flash, first as Doctor Alchemy and later as the voice of Savitar, the show’s main antagonist for Season Three.