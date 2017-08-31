Tiffani Thiessen’s Savory Late Night Snack Is Detox-Friendly and Perfect for Weight Loss

When she's not revealing exciting Saved By The Bell reunion news or filming her Cooking Channel show Dinner at Tiffani's, you can find Tiffani Thiessen experimenting in the kitchen.

If you've ever watched her culinary show, you know that the 43-year-old mom of two loves cooking — so much that she even makes her 9-month-old son's baby food from scratch. She even has her own twist on the ever-classic guacamole; in fact, she's even made it detox-friendly for those in search of a clean yet substantial snack.

In Thiessen's guacamole recipe, you'll find staples like avocado, garlic, salt, pepper and cilantro, sure — but she also adds a special ingredient that she says brightens up the dish: grapefruit!

The 90210 star uses the grapefruit in two parts: one-quarter of the fruit chopped, one-quarter juiced. The juice keeps the guac from browning, and the chopped fruit adds texture. Together, they add a tangy flavor you normally wouldn't get with guacamole.

At the very end, Thiessen adds roasted sunflower seeds for a crunchy texture that comes in handy especially when you're using crudité like sliced bell peppers or carrots instead of tortilla chips.

We'll admit we were a bit skeptical of the grapefruit addition at first, but let's be real — who's ever going to pass up the chance to eat some guac?

Photo Credit: Instagram / @tiffanithiessen