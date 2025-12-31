‘The Wire’ Actor Dies: Isiah Whitlock Jr. Was 71

Beloved character actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. has died. He was 71.

The actor, known for his appearances in several iconic movies and TV series like The Wire and Veep, died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, according to an Instagram post from his manager Brian Liebman.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr.,” he wrote. “If you knew him — you loved him. A brilliant actor and even better person. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed.”

Whitlock is probably best known for his many TV appearances and his five collaborations with director Spike Lee—almost all of which feature several of his characters saying his signature catchphrase: “Sheeeeeeeeeit,” an elongated version of the swear word “sh-t.” It originated in Spike Lee’s film She Hate Me, and then writers of HBO’s The Wire started working it into the dialogue of his most famous character, the corrupt state senator Clay Davis.

He is also well known for his recurring role on HBO’s political comedy Veep, where he played Secretary of Defense George Maddox. Other film and TV appearances by Whitlock include Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, the 2011 comedy Cedar Rapids (where he played a man obsessed with The Wire), the legal thriller Your Honor, several guest appearances on multiple Law & Order series, and several voice roles in various Disney/Pixar movies.

Spike Lee, who directed Whitlock in the films BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods, She Hate Me, 25th Hour, Red Hook Summer and Chi-Raq, posted a tribute to Whitlock on his Instagram page.

“Today I Learned Of The Passing Of My Dear Beloved Brother ISIAH WHITLOCK. GOD BLESS,” he wrote.