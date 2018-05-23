'The Voice' Judge Boy George’s Look Has Completely Changed Over the Years

The Voice judge Boy George is an iconic pop-cultural figure, with the singer's look completely changing over the years.

George is notorious for his highly glam looks, often utilizing bright colors and breaking new ground on daring fashion trends.

Recently, however, The Daily Mail shared photos of the '80s star in a decidedly more relaxed in a pair of grey sweatpants with a black t-shirt and hoodie.

The Voice Australia coach also rocked a pair of sneakers and some dark sunglasses as strolled down the sidewalk.

George became a sensation in the 1980s with his band Culture Club after turning out classic new wave-pop tracks such as "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me."

He would later go on to pursue a successful solo career that, while plagued with its fair share of controversy, led him to earn multiple Grammy nominations.

In 2016, the singer sat for an interview with The Guardian and spoke about Culture Club reuniting for a new tour, and how he was getting along with the rest of the band.

"Well, I think at this point, you just have to let people be who they are," George said. "You're in a band with someone, it doesn't necessarily mean you're going to agree with everything they think or do."

He went on to say that he and Culture Club drummer Jon Moss "have always bickered and we'll always bicker," adding, "Because, you know, he says things like: 'It'll be great if Trump got it, it'll be interesting,' with a straight face. He uses a lot of hyperbole, he says extreme things, but me arguing with Jon has nothing to do with our relationship."

"I mean, people say: 'Do you get on with the rest of them?' but I wouldn't go on the road with them if I didn't like them. I do love those guys, I really love them, and that's genuine," George continued. "There's a little bit of me that feels like I wouldn't be here without them."

"So, you know, I respect them, I don't always agree with them, and I always say that there's something very magical about us playing together, that's when it makes sense," George finally said, laughing. "And the rest of the time, it's like: 'What the f— am I doing on the road with you?'"