‘The Voice’ Judge Adam Levine’s Fans Are All for His New Mohawk

The Voice judge Adam Levine’s new mohawk is a clear winner among fans.

While fans’ ears may have been tuned in to the competitors belting out their best vocals during this week’s episode of the popular singing competition, their eyes were glued to Levine’s entirely new ‘do, a flat-top mohawk.

The Maroon 5 frontman’s new hairstyle had been teased before the episode aired, though frenzy surrounding it online sparked throughout the episode.

Although there were a few outliers who were either indifferent to the hairstyle or entirely against it, the ‘do was met with a resounding yes from the audience watching from home, many of whom eagerly took to Twitter to comment.

“Not gonna lie…kinda in love with [Adam Levine]’s mohawk,” one fan wrote.

“I have to be honest…I’m not a big fan of Mohawks but I have to admit that Adam sure rocks a Mohawk as he rocks every other style and everything else he does,” another Levine fan commented.

“is it possible that [Adam Levine] looks better with this mohawk then before?” one viewer asked.

As for Levine’s so-judges, they simply enjoyed the new opportunity to tease him, with Blake Shelton comparing him to Mr. T, quoting his iconic catchphrase from the A-Team, “I pity the Fool who challenges my team right now.”

While it only just got traction, the new ‘do was actually debuted earlier this month when Levine took to the court for a little basketball at the Staples Center in L.A. while sporting a Lakers jersey to celebrate his birthday.

“Perfectly appropriate cap to a truly bizarre day in Laker Land? Adam Levine celebrating his 40th birthday with an 11 p.m. pickup game on the Staples Center court,” ESPN journalist Dave McMenamin wrote in the caption of a tweet where he also shared video of the event.

Perfectly appropriate cap to a truly bizarre day in Laker Land? Adam Levine celebrating his 40th birthday with an 11 p.m. pickup game on the Staples Center court. pic.twitter.com/iEFkNTznul — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2019

Currently it is not known if Levine intends to keep the new hairstyle or if he will change it up, but if fans have any vote in the matter, it will be here to stay.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.