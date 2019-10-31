‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani’s Flowy New Look Stirs up Fans

Gwen Stefani is a style icon, having switched up her look numerous times over her decades-long career. She does the same in her capacity as a coach on The Voice, and her ensemble during Wednesday’s show was a definite departure from her favored punk-rock glam.

For the show’s knockout rounds, the mom of three swapped her signature red lipstick for neutral makeup, wearing her blonde hair down in long waves reaching her waist with a headband across her forehead. Stefani wore a sheer black bodysuit with gold polka dots and cargo pants and accessorized with several chunky gold bracelets and necklaces.

“West coast ur up next,” she captioned her post after the episode had aired on the East Coast.

Fans quickly began commenting on the singer’s look, with many gushing over the switchup. Comments included:

“Love this look!”

“Loved your look on today’s episode.”

“How are you this perfect”

“Absolutely stunning!!!!”

“Gwen you are beautiful!”

A few fans also asked the 50-year-old for her anti-aging secrets.

“50 has never looked more beautiful!!” one wrote. “Tell me your secrets I want to look that good now!!”

“How are you over 50?” someone else asked. “Seriously.”

Stefani is currently serving as a coach on the NBC competition show along with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The show is currently airing its Knockout Rounds, which feature Mega Mentor Taylor Swift.

During a mentoring session with Swift and contestant Kyndall Inskeep, Stefani opened up about a massive pop hit that she ultimately passed on, revealing that she chose not to record Sia’s “Elastic Heart.”

“This song’s crazy, because Sia sent me this song for me to do”, the No Doubt singer said of the track, which she assigned to Inskeep for her knockout round against Jessie Lawrence. The mom of three added that she felt the song was “weird, unique song” was “very specific” to Sia’s voice and decided to pass on it.

“You know when people passive-aggressively say, ‘That was interesting’? I mean, it legitimately was interesting,” Swift told Inskeep during her mentoring session. “I love that you stripped it down. I love the song choice. Your tone is so beautiful, it’s crazy. You’ve got so much going on with your voice.”

Inskeep ultimately won the battle and remains on Team Gwen.

