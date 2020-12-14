'The Office' Kevin Malone Actor, Brian Baumgartner, Cameo's Top Earner 2020

✖

Kevin Malone might like to skip words to save time, but the actor who played him on The Office, Brian Baumgartner, does not skimp out on his Cameo videos. His work on the site, which allows fans to pay for their favorite celebrities to record a greeting, has earned him $1 million, making him the top earner on the site for 2020. Malone has also been busy this year with his own podcast on The Office, Spotify's An Oral History of The Office.

Baumgartner "did the most in revenue this year" on Cameo, co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis told the New York Times' Sway podcast host Kara Swisher. "He’ll do over $1 million this year in bookings," Galanis explained, reports PEOPLE. Galanis said what makes Baumgartner attractive to Cameo users is his "persona" and how much work he puts into each video.

"He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos," Galanis explained. "And I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job." Galanis said Baumgartner is "reliable" and quickly produces his videos. "And the content is really funny," he said, noting that comedians "tend to do the best" on Cameo.

Baumgartner charges $195 for a message from fans. He has over 1,900 reviews, with a perfect five-star rating. According to his profile, he can get a video to a fan within 24 hours.

In his interview with the Times, Galanis explained that celebrities set their own prices for Cameos. "That was like a fundamental belief I had from the beginning of the platform. I never wanted anybody to say that Cameo wasn’t worth their time," he said. "So if they picked their own price, by definition, each video is worth it for them." According to TechCrunch, Cameo takes a 25% cut from each celebrity video.

Baumgartner is best known for playing Kevin during the entire run of The Office, from 2005 to 2013. More recently, he appeared in The Goldbergs, Chicago Fire, and Hand of God. He also started An Oral History of The Office for Spotify this year, in which he interviews an Office co-star or member of the crew in each episode. In one episode, he told Ellie Kemper that he suggested Kevin and Erin Hannon start a romance. Unfortunately, the idea never got off the ground. Twelve episodes of Baumgartner's podcast are available to stream on Spotify.