‘The O.C.’ Alum Eric Balfour Accused of Being a ‘Peeping Tom’

Actor Eric Balfour, know for roles on The O.C., Haven, and 24, is being accused of harassing a family for years, but the allegations could be a part of an ongoing neighbor war.

The family, who is neighbors of the 41-year-old actor, accused Balfour of harassment including allegedly peering into bedroom and bathroom windows and leaving threatening letters in their mailbox.

According to a request for a restraining from a man named Nuanchan Suklom obtained by The Blast, he claims to be Balfour’s next door neighbor in Venice, California, and says the actor harasses him, his wife and daughter. Suklom claims Balfour is a “Peeping Tom at wife an daughter into bedroom and bathroom windows [and] takes pictures.”

He also claims Balfour frequently trespasses onto their property to leave threatening notes, and sends “non-sensical emails,” and phone calls.

The man says on May 6, Balfour took pictures of his wife and daughter and then put a letter in their mailbox. The contents on the letter were not described.

Suklom claims the harassment dates back to 2015, and regularly includes the actor accusing the family of owning a barking dog that they claim not to own.

He also claims Balfour owns a gun, and while he does not say the actor has ever pulled it, he says Balfour “claimed to have a gun in his pocket one or two times.”

The list of allegations is pretty bizarre, The Blast writes, and it is unclear how valid the claims are because the judge denied Suklom’s temporary restraining order pending a hearing set to take place next month.

“Eric and his wife are currently renovating their home and were aware that their neighbor has made numerous complaints to the city about their remodel,” a rep for Balfour told The Blast. “Eric has been friendly and cordial through the entire process and even agreeing to the neighbor’s requested changes. Any news of a restraining order is unknown to us at this time.”

TV fans will know Balfour for playing the role of Eddie on The O.C., Milo Pressman on 24 and Duke Crocker in the supernatural series Haven. Balfour is also known as the lead singer of Born as Ghosts, formerly known as Fredalba.