‘The Masked Singer’: Michelle Williams Reveals the One Song She Was Dying to Perform on Show

Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams was just unmasked as the butterfly on The Masked Singer after a stunning performance of Demi Lovato‘s song “Sorry Not Sorry.” While she killed it at that particular tune, she is now mentioning one song that she would have liked to have performed, but didn’t get the chance to. Ironically, while Williams stated more than once how she enjoyed having the stage to herself this time, she would have used her good friend Beyoncé’s song to the stage had she had more time.

“I wanted to do Beyoncé’s ‘Love on Top.’ If I’d stayed on a little longer, it’s a possibility that I would’ve been able to perform that song,” she revealed to TV Insider.

Williams shared the stage with Beyoncé for 15 years during her time with Destiny’s Child. While that experience was one of a kind, she did express her gratitude for the feeling the popular singing competition gave her as well. “The Masked Singer was probably one of the top things I’ve ever done in my life because of how I was made to feel. You can be on some of the biggest stages in the world, but it doesn’t mean nothing if you didn’t feel good afterwards. I’m not saying that’s the case with other stages I’ve been on. I’ve felt great,” she said.

“But I felt really, really good, especially solo-wise, something by myself, being on a show week after week on mainstream TV with an audience. I’m mostly known for gospel, and a lot of gospel isn’t really on mainstream networks, so it was really cool to have that experience,” she added.

Williams went up against Thingamajig while in the bottom two and eventually was unmasked. Fans fell in love with the singer after she expressed her gratitude for being on the competition, even tearing up as the judges gave her well-wishes.

Now, the competition is down to Thingamajig, Fox and Tree. There’s speculation that Thingamajig is an athlete, potentially in the NBA. Fans and judges are speculating hard on the Fox sensing it might be singer and actor Jamie Foxx underneath that mask and behind the soulful voice. As for Tree, there’s a wide range of guesses following her stellar performance of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler, from Lisa Kudrow to Nia Vardalos.

Fans also loved seeing a romance spark between Thingamajig and judge Nicole Scherzinger. They’ve been going back and forth with each other with flirtatious comments but last episode, Thingamajig full on questioned her on what type of date is ideal to her, along with a few other gestures to express his interest in the Pussycat Doll.