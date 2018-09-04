‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Files for Divorce

Actor Jeff Garlin, star of hit shows such as The Goldbergs and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has filed for divorce.

Marrying in 1994, Garlin and his wife Marla have been together for 26 years. According to TMZ, the actor filed the legal documents on Sept. 4 to begin the divorce process.

Reportedly, Garlin cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split, and also claimed that they have actually been separated since 2017.

The two share sons Duke and James, who are both adult-age, but no other details have been made available at this time.

While he is most well-known for his aforementioned roles, Garlin — who got his start in show-business as a stand-up comedian — has been in numerous films and TV series throughout the years.

Other high profile projects Garlin has appeared in range from Mad About You and Arrested Development to Toy Story 3 and Daddy Day Care.

More recently, he starred in the film Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie, which debuted exclusively on the streaming service. Not only did he headline the noir-themed comedy film, he also wrote and directed it as well.

Speaking to Time in 2017, Garlin opened up the movie and revealed where the idea for it first came from.

“The way it works in my career is, I think of it and I go do it. That’s really what it is. I love murder mystery shows like Columbo. In my movie, there’s the influence of Robert Altman. There’s a lot of style. I thought it would be fun,” he explained. “So there you go. And it was!”

He also spoke about the differences of working with Netlfix as compared to working with a network like HBO (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

“The difference is making shows for specific demographics, or just making regular shows and seeing who tunes in. If you try to appeal to everyone with a show – especially a comedy – you can’t help but fail,” Garlin explained. “You know who’s successful that relates to everyone? Pixar. Because they’re brilliant. How brilliant to appeal to the smartest of us, and the most soulful of us, the most soulless, and the stupidest.”

“It’s hard to get through to them all. That’s what network TV has been trying to do, and the studio movie system has been trying to do,” he added. “The reason Netflix is such a wonderful place is they have something there for everyone. And the other thing is, they hire people they respect, and they let them do their job. No one from Netflix even visited the set while I was filming.”

At this time, neither Garlin nor his wife appear to have commented on their divorce.