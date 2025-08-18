Emmy-nominated TV legend Michael Sloan passed away last Wednesday in New York City. He was 78.

A cause of death has not been announced.

Born in New York City in 1946 before moving to London with his family, Sloan made headlines for being the only freelance writer to ever write an episode of Columbo during its original run.

Shortly afterwards, he moved back to the U.S. in 1974, before writing episodes of famous series like The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, Harry O, the original Battlestar Galactica, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, and Quincy M.E., the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination.

While writing several episodes of The New Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Sloan met his future wife, Melissa Sue Anderson. They later married in 1990 and were together for 35 years before his death.

Sloan is most famous for co-creating The Equalizer franchise with Richard Lindheim when they conceived the original CBS series in 1985. The franchise eventually grew to encompass three feature films starring Denzel Washington and a reboot series starring Queen Latifah.

Sloan is survived by his sister Judy, his wife Melissa, and their two children Piper and Griffin.