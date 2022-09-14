'The Crown' Star Claire Foy Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

The Crown alum Claire Foy, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth on the first two seasons of the Royal drama, has paid tribute to the late British monarch. ET reports that Foy spoke of the Queen's death during a TIFF panel for her new film, Women Talking, saying that she was "honoured" to play Queen Elizabeth in The Crown. "She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace," the actress added.

"My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I'm very honoured to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story," Foy also said. The actress also spoke to Variety about the late Royal, saying, "She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity, and I think we're all incredibly impressed by what she did." Speaking about King Charles III's first speech after the death of his mother, Foy added, "From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully. It was all about love, tolerance and gentleness, and I think that's what she always wanted and she's done."

Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth assumed the throne in 1953 after the death of her father, King George VI. She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. The Queen is also survived by many grandchildren, including Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who is married to former American actress Meghan Markle. In addition, Queen Elizabeth also had eight great-grandchildren.

In his aforementioned speech, King Charles III expressed "profound sorrow" over his mother's passing. "We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to her mother for her love affection, guidance, understanding and example," the incoming King of England said in a pre-recorded message, per the New York Times.

"Our values have remained and must remain constant," Charles also said, expressing his hope for the future of the United Kingdom. He also assured the U.K. citizens that the "promise of lifelong service" his mother made is one that "I renew to you all today." The King also shared that he and his family are "feeling profound sorrow" over the loss of their matriarch. Speaking to his late mother in the closing of his speech, Charles said, "Thank you for your love and devotion... may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."