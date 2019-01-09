‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Reaches Settlement in Divorce Allowing Him to Keep ‘Roseanne’ Money

Michael Fishman will be keeping most of the money he made from Roseanne in his pending divorce from wife Jennifer Fishman.

Court documents obtained by The Blast detail that Fishman reached a settlement in the legal separation with Jennifer that will finalize their split.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the deal, Jennifer will reportedly keep their marital home and Fishman will pay the mortgage. He will not pay spousal or child support and the ex-couple will share primary custody of their minor child. The two will also split several bank accounts and will both end up with a car: Jennifer with the 2008 Ford Edge and Fishman with the 2001 Ford Expedition.

“The Parties agree and understand that Respondent [Fishman] had a career prior to their marriage and as such, Respondent had assets prior to their marriage some of which were and/or are still controlled by the Respondent’s parent(s),” the documents note. “The Parties also recognize that the Respondent’s parent(s) created accounts for the benefit of Respondent after the marriage some of which the Respondent and Petitioner were unable to fully review prior to entering into this Agreement.”

Jennifer reportedly agreed not to pursue any financial interest in that money or those accounts, which were opened by Fishman’s parents.

As previously reported, Jennifer filed for legal separation from Fishman in December, citing irreconcilable differences, following 19 years of marriage. They share two teenage children, although 16-year-old Isabella is the only minor.

“Nineteen years ago, as young kids, Jennifer and I entered marriage with little more than love,” Fishman explained via a public statement on Twitter last month. “All marriages are complex, with tremendous growth and change over the course of a twenty-year relationship. Goals shift, life challenges us, and our twenty years together have been a resounding success. We are raising two wonderful children who continue to be the focus of our decision making, they remain our top priority.”

“Over the course of the last two years,” the actor went on, “beginning in June of 2017, we came to realize our individual goals and paths had shifted. After much thought and careful consideration we made the mutual decision then to amicably separate. Due to the age of our children we have been able to have open dialogue, sharing the process honestly as we remain the closest of friends.”

Fishman went on to explain how he and Jennifer, whose maiden name is Briner, “always put our children first, working together” through the arduous process of separating two intertwined lives.

“We completed our marriage with compassion, kindness and respect,” he continued. “Opting to postpone filing until after the holidays and the completion of our son’s first semester at college. Through love and communication, we are transitioning our family, unravelling the complex responsibilities forged over nineteen years.”

Fishman told TMZ last month that he and Jennifer were slowly separating to make sure they did not lose any benefits, like health insurance, too suddenly.

“Among the reasons for not getting a regular divorce is the shared desire to keep Jenny covered by my health insurance, and allow to slowly unfold our 20 years together in a way mutually beneficial for our family, particularly on behalf of our children,” The Conners actor said.

Fishman played DJ Conner on Roseanne during the show’s initial run throughout the 1980s and ’90s, and also appeared on the show’s rebooted version in 2018. He continues to star on the show’s spinoff The Conners.