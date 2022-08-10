'The Breakfast Club' Co-Host Angela Yee Exits the Show

The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee is leaving the long-running syndicated radio show. Yee, 46, plans to stay on the show for at least another month before moving on to other projects, including her own show. The Breakfast Club will continue with the remaining hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God.

"The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over," Yee tweeted late Tuesday night. At first, this was interpreted to mean that the show was completely ending, but this was not the case. During Wednesday's episode, Yee, Charlamagne, and Envy explained what the future will be for the series and Yee. She will remain with the iHeartRadio family and plans to launch her own nationally syndicated series. Yee already hosts her own podcast, Lip Service.

"This is really exciting," Yee told her co-hosts, reports Complex. "This is something that I've been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss...and I was telling her, like, 'Look, I really wanna have my own show.' You know, I have my podcast Lip Service and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation."

Yee said a solo show has "always been her goal." The iHeartRadio executives approached her with the idea of her own show and she jumped at the chance. "This is just a tremendous opportunity," she explained before thanking her supporters. "I feel extremely grateful, extremely blessed."

The co-host will remain on The Breakfast Club until "everything gets worked out" with her new show, Yee said. She told one fan on Twitter that she is "still here for at least a month." Yee also told TMZ she wanted to stay on the show until there is a replacement and she will help in the search.

The Breakfast Club launched in December 2010 in New York and was syndicated nationally three years later. The show is broadcast from WWPR-FM Power 105.1 in New York and is broadcast in 90 radio markets. The show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in August 2020. Before The Breakfast Club started, Yee hosted radio shows on Eminem's Sirius Satellite Radio network. Yee also appeared on MTV2's Sucker Free and VH1's The Gossip Game. She also hosted Acorns' Money Pie YouTube show to share tips on financial literacy.