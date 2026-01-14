Terry Sullivan Has Died

Terry Sullivan, the drummer for the classic lineup of the 1970s progressive rock band Renaissance, has died at age 87.

Sullivan’s former bandmate Annie Haslam, who is now the only surviving member of the band’s main lineup, confirmed his passing on Saturday.

“It is with the greatest sadness to let you know that Terry Sullivan, our drummer from the classic Renaissance lineup, has passed away!” wrote Haslam on Facebook. “He was surrounded by his family and a room full of Love when he peacefully passed.”

English progressive rock group Renaissance in March 1978. From Left to Right, keyboard player John Tout, bassist Jon Camp, drummer terry Sullivan, singer Annie Haslam and guitarist Michael Dunford (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

“He was a GREAT drummer, a warm human being, caring, funny and also an excellent songwriter,” she continued. “Please say prayers for Terry, his wife Christine, sons Lee and Kristian and grandson Ashton and all his family, friends and fans all over the world who will miss him.”

Haslam continued, “We were only talking a few weeks ago, reminiscing about our glory days and how far we had come in four years to end up at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and after that the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Chorale Society,” concluding, “Every dream anyone could wish for we had, and not forgetting the incomparable music we were blessed to create. It was a lovely conversation I will hold inside forever.”

Sullivan joined Renaissance in 1972 after beginning his musical career with the psychedelic rock band Dry Ice in the late ’60s.

NEW YORK – 1st MAY: English progressive rock group Renaissance posed outside the New York Public Library in New York, USA in May 1976. Left to right: Terry Sullivan, John Tout, Annie Haslam, Michael Dunford and Jon Camp. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Renaissance would go on to be known for its unique sound and hits that included “Northern Lights,” Carpet of the Sun,” “Mother Russia,” and “Ashes Are Burning.”

Sullivan left Renaissance after six albums and eight years with the band. Louder Sound reported that he decided to exit after his longtime friend and keyboardist, John Tout, was fired for making a mistake during a performance.

Both Sullivan and Tout returned to Renaissance in 1998 in order to work together on the 2001 album Tuscany.

