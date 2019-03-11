Terri Irwin Marks What Would Have Been Her 25th Wedding Anniversary With Steve Irwin

Terri Irwin honored her late husband Steve Irwin on Sunday with a sweet throwback photo of the couple.

Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary. I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together. pic.twitter.com/Ztzoclhvyt — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) June 4, 2017

The mother of two celebrated what would have been her and Steve’s 25th wedding anniversary.

“Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary. I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together,” she wrote on Twitter. Irwin shared a black and white photo of her kissing Steve with a lizard standing on both of their heads alongside the message.

The couple married in 1992 and shared two children together, 18-year-old daughter Bindi and 13-year-old son Robert.

Last month, Irwin revealed that she and her late husband hoped to have a third child prior to his death in 2006. “I said to Steve,” Irwin told E! News, “‘Let’s have a third.’ And he said, ‘You have a girl and you have a boy. What are you hoping for?’”

Following Steve’s untimely death, Irwin and her children dedicated their lives to preserving his mission and legacy.