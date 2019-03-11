Celebrity

Terri Irwin Marks What Would Have Been Her 25th Wedding Anniversary With Steve Irwin

Terri Irwin honored her late husband Steve Irwin on Sunday with a sweet throwback photo of the […]

By

Terri Irwin honored her late husband Steve Irwin on Sunday with a sweet throwback photo of the couple.

The mother of two celebrated what would have been her and Steve’s 25th wedding anniversary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary. I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together,” she wrote on Twitter. Irwin shared a black and white photo of her kissing Steve with a lizard standing on both of their heads alongside the message.

The couple married in 1992 and shared two children together, 18-year-old daughter Bindi and 13-year-old son Robert.

Last month, Irwin revealed that she and her late husband hoped to have a third child prior to his death in 2006. “I said to Steve,” Irwin told E! News, “‘Let’s have a third.’ And he said, ‘You have a girl and you have a boy. What are you hoping for?’”

Following Steve’s untimely death, Irwin and her children dedicated their lives to preserving his mission and legacy.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts