Farrah Abraham Compares Jenelle Evans and Husband to ‘Mentally Unstable Killers’ After Gun Photo Controversy

Farrah Abraham is not holding back when it comes to Jenelle Evans‘ controversial Instagram post.

The Teen Mom OG star slammed Evans and her husband David Eason after he shared an Instagram photo of the Teen Mom 2 cast member shooting a rifle, hours after a deadly school shooting took the lives of 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

“I feel that after years and years of horrible mass gun violence at schools, and those who were the gun shooters who killed many innocent lives, wanting the attention from a gun with an act of violence — I think it’s really horrible Jenelle and her husband show the same traits as a mentally unstable killer, by wanting attention from a gun,” Abraham told InTouch Friday.

“I no longer want to be associated with the Teen Mom franchise and I hope the appropriate government jurisdictions start changing gun laws and our President Donald Trump can start limiting gun violence in the appropriate ways,” she continued.

Abraham then went on to comment on the state of public education in the U.S., and the growing instances of gun violence in schools.

“As a parent, I will not allow my child [Sophia Abraham] to go to a public school setting for these very reasons of gun violence. As I learned more about the recent act of gun violence, the FBI did not listen to the other students trying to warn about the killer’s intentions. Children and teens must be heard as they say something when they see something. I hope our governments start acting on their part.”

Eason shared the controversial photo of Evans on Valentine’s Day, hours after the tragic event took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“My babe’s a bad ass babe! Happy Valentine’s Day!” he captioned the photo with hashtags like, “target practice” and “safety first.”

Many of the couple’s followers were shocked that Eason would post something celebrating the use of guns so soon after the shooting.

Evans later admitted the post was “bad timing.”

The tweet elicited an array of responses, some roasting her for posting the photo in the first place and others telling the 26-year-old mom that she shouldn’t have to apologize for sharing a gun photo while parents mourned their children’s lives due to gun violence.

Emotions are running high after the shooting, which was the third deadliest school shooting in recent U.S. history.