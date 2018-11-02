‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Ordered to Take Anger Management After She Pleads Guilty in Hotel Arrest

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has pleaded guilty in her hotel arrest, and is ordered to take anger management classes.

According to The Blast, a judge also sentenced Abraham to two years of probation and a week (or 50 hours) of community service. She reportedly has to finish the anger management course sometime before and unspecified date in 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham was ordered to take anger management classes after pleading guilty to resisting arrest. //t.co/B2OS0amNpO — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 2, 2018

Abraham’s arrest and subsequent sentencing stem from an incident that took place earlier this year at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She was reportedly kicked out after having a verbal fight with another guest, and then punched a guard in attempt to get back in.

Previously, Abraham was offered a plea deal but turned it down by pleading not guilty. The new report implies that she changed her tune, likely due to advice from her lawyers.

Following the previous court hearing, Abraham spoke out and said that she was planning to move on from the drama of the situation as fast as possible.

“I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms!” she stated. “I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record.”

Representatives for the reality TV star also provided a statement to PopCulture.com, stating that Abraham intended to fight the accusations against her.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion. Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself,” the statement begin.

“She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethic and pushes herself harder than her team recommends sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios,” the statement finally concluded.

At this time, Abraham does not appear to have commented publicly on her sentencing.