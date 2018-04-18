Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested With Knife, Rope at Her House

A Colorado man was accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being arrested outside of her Beverly Hills home on Saturday.

Julius Sandrock, 38, was caught wearing a mask outside of the singer’s home, according to a report by CBS News. He also had a knife in his car. He was held from Saturday until Tuesday morning on suspicion of stalking. Swift was at her home in New York, according to police.

Police issued a temporary restraining order which prevents Sandrock from keeping guns in his possession. He reportedly told officers that he owned three handguns, and that he was on probation back home in Colorado for having fired one.

When Sandrock was arrested, he was wearing a mask and rubber gloves. He told the police that he had driven all the way from his home in Broomfield, Colorado to see Swift. While searching his car, officers discovered a knife, a rope, ammunition and more masks and gloves.

In addition, Sandrock had prescription medications in his car, including oxycodone. He told the police that he suffered from depression, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and manic episodes.

This is the second arrest at Swift’s Beverly Hills home this month, according to CBS News. A 23-year-old homeless man named Justin Lilly reportedly tried to climb a wall outside of the property on April 8. He ignored several warnings from security guards to leave. Once again, Swift was not home at the time.

Lilly was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was charged with a misdemeanor and served three days in jail.

Taylor Swift is heading out on a huge stadium tour in just under a month in support of her new album, Reputation. The shows begin on May 8, with a show at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. She’ll then make two stops in California, head north to Seattle, then play in Denver before taking on the eastern part of the country.

The tour will take her through cities like Chicago, Louisville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Nashville and Pittsburgh. Later, she’ll go through Atlanta, Tampa and Miami before heading north again to Kansas City and Indianapolis. The tour will conclude with several stops in Texas.

Swift promoted the tour earlier this week with a couple of two new acoustic tracks on Spotify. One was an acoustic take on her song “Delicate,” while the other was a cover of “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire. Swift has completely reversed her view on music streaming since 2014, when she famously removed her entire catalogue from Spotify, claiming that the service was unfair to artists.

Her music returned to streaming services in June of last year.