Taylor Swift Reportedly ‘Extremely Upset’ Over American Music Awards Drama With Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift is reportedly not doing well after unveiling the latest battle surrounding her master recordings, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. The singer took to social media Thursday to share a lengthy overview of how the the head of Big Machine Records and his new business partner are reportedly blocking her attempts at performing a medley of her old songs for a performance of next week’s American Music Awards.

A new source said that in the wake of her new statement, Swift was left “very upset” by the drama.

“For Taylor to express her frustration and label it intimidation publicly, she is obviously extremely upset,” the insider told PEOPLE. “This is something that has been frustrating to her for several months and it continues.”

The insider also said Swift, who has previously spoken publicly about Braun and Borchetta for alleged “manipulative bullying” is not bothered by the backlash from haters she might receive after releasing the statement.

“She is expressing her truth and doesn’t care what other people say,” the source said. “This is her life and she finds the whole album catalog drama insanely wrong. She wants her fans to know what’s going on.”

“She is an artist who tries to share her music with her fans,” they added. “When she isn’t able to, she will obviously be upset about it.”

Swift shocked her fans and others in the music industry when she released her lengthy note explaining what had been going on behind the scenes.

“Guys – It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year. Additionally — and this isn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news — Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film,” she wrote.

“Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.

“I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.

“This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I’m asking for your help.

“Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this. Scooter also manages several artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work. Please ask them for help with this – I’m hoping that maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote. I’m especially asking for help from The Carlyle Group, who put up money for the sale of my music to these two men.

“I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it. I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark.

“I love you guys and I thought you should know what’s been going on,” she ended her note.

The statement has gotten support from many fans and celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Adam Rippon, Halsey and many others. Braun and Borchetta have not responded publicly to Swift’s claims.