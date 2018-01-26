‘OITNB’ Cast Member Taryn Manning Furious Over Cheap SAG Awards Dress

Every awards season presents a new opportunity for celebrities to show the hottest new outfits from some of the world’s best fashion designers. But as Taryn Manning learned the hard way this past weekend, sometimes you need to check the price tag.

Manning, a cast member of the Netflix hit series Orange Is the New Black, attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday as the show was up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her stylist picked out a dress by Adrianna Papell. And while the critics were fans of her look, she was distraught when she found out the dress only cost $200.

“It’s whack that the stylist didn’t tell me that,” Manning told a TMZ reporter at an airport on Thursday. “But now everybody else can afford it, so that’s what’s cool about it. But it still sucks for me because I want to be in a superstar gown, you know?”

Manning has been on Orange Is the New Black since 2013 as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett. Along with making episodic appearances on shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Burn Notice she was previously a recurring character on Hawaii Five-O. On the film side, Manning has starred in 8 Mile, A Lot Like Love, and Hustle & Flow.

The Virginia actress also doubles as a singer, having put out a series of singles since 2009.

After five seasons, Orange Is the New Black has won four Emmy awards off 16 nominations and four SAG Award wins.

Photo: Twitter/@abdiJosssS