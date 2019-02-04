Outkast’s Big Boi Wishes Son Happy Birthday Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Outkast’s Big Boi took to Instagram to wish his son a Happy Birthday, ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance.

In a series of posts on the social media site, Big Boi shared some pictures of his son Cross Patton, to celebrate the teen’s 18th birthday.

“Happy 18th Birthday To the baby of the Bunch ! [Cross Patton] Proud Of ya Buddy ! Keep pushing ! !!!! Yes LAWD !” he wrote in one post.

“Happy Birthday Son!!! #18 turns 18 let’s get it!” he wrote in another.

“Today’s #1 Celebration is my sons 18th Birthday ! To watch you grow and mature into a man ,has been a father’s dream come True ! The world is yours ! U make me and ya Mama Proud ! Go get it Son ! Today is YOUR Day,” Big Boi added in his final post.

Big Boi joins Super Bowl halftime show performers Maroon 5 and fellow rapper Travis Scott.

This year’s halftime show has been highly controversial, with many stars criticizing and refusing to be a part of it out of solidarity with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who has been an outspoken activist against police brutality and the way the NFL allows space for players to voice their political and social opinions.

Many criticized both Maroon 5 and Scott for appearing in the show, with Scott making a statement regarding his choice to perform in it, and explaining that a big part of his decision was based on the NFL agreeing to partner with him on making a $500,000 joint-donation to Van Jones’ Dream Corps organization.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper said in a statement, as reported by Rolling Stone. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”