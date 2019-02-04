Super Bowl 2019: Conor McGregor Spotted With Son at Mercedes Benz Stadium

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been spotted with his son at Mercedes Benz Stadium for the 2019 Super Bowl game.

McGregor was photographed rocking a bright purple suit with a pair of dress pants and shined-up shoes.

His young son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., was adorably dressed in a matching outfit, and looked quite dapper.

McGregor is no stranger to NFL games, as following his big loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, The Notorious turned up at a Dallas Cowboys game, and even threw around a football.

The moment didn’t quite go as planned, however, as the throw was less than stellar and many joked about it on the social media.

Conor McGregor attempting to throw a football. I hear John Elway likes what he sees and is trying to set up a meeting on Tuesday…… pic.twitter.com/YveRiAnlXd — Andrew K (@COSportsNut) October 14, 2018

“Conor McGregor attempting to throw a football. I hear John Elway likes what he sees and is trying to set up a meeting on Tuesday,” one person joked.

“Watching Conor McGregor try to throw a football night be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” another Twitter user quipped.

John Wall — Have you seen me throw a baseball?! I may be the only athlete that can’t throw a ball from another sport properly Conor McGregor — Hold my Guinnesspic.twitter.com/mlUbPMLCUk — 🆃🆁🅾🆈 🅷🆄🅶🅷🅴🆂 ™️ (@TommySledge) October 14, 2018

“Livin my best life knowing I can throw a football better than Conor McGregor,” someone else commented.

McGregor had a few defenders, however, many of which understood why he didn’t put his all into the throw.

“Everybody hatin on [McGregor] for that throw. Y’all do understand that’s a high priced one off 4 figure suit right? I wouldn’t wanna rip it either,” one fan jokingly explained. “Uncultured people.”

On a side note: did anyone see Conor McGregor throw the football at the Cowboy’s game today? Definitely a “system QB”… I bet Belichick could still win a SB with him. #MadeYouFookinThink pic.twitter.com/cmkGWoFCbG — OUTLAW (@OutlawCD) October 15, 2018

“Everybody hating on [McGregor] for his throw. That was just the aftermath of a bottle of [Proper12] Irish whiskey in the veins,” another one of McGregor’s fans commented.

Eventually McGregor commented on the ridicule being hurled at him, taking to Instagram to reply in a manner very reflective of his personality.

“Hahaha yous’r f—ing ruthless on this side. I just didn’t want to rip my custom @augustmcgregor baby blue billionaire blazer. That was all, y’all,” he wrote in a caption on an Instagram post. “Great job to the Cowboys today! It’s a Proper giddy up tonight in Dallas and I LOVE IT, see yous soon.”