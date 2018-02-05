Pink Dressed Family in Philadelphia Eagles Gear at Super Bowl

Pink belted out the national anthem at the Super Bowl this year and the singer dressed her whole family in Philadelphia Eagles gear for the big event.

Rather than decking herself out in Eagles apparel, however, Pink chose to go with a classy, shinny cream-colored outfit than showcased just a little bit of camouflage.

Her toddler son, on the other hand, was clad in a stylish Eagles sweatsuit and sported a huge smile.

Being from Philadelphia herself, Pink has been really excited about the big game for weeks now, having taken to Twitter to celebrate when the Eagles secured their spot in the champion ship after beating the Vikings in the NFL Playoffs.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer hilariously cheered.

She later added, “I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now.”

Unfortunately, just days before the big game, there were concerns that Pink may not be able to sing the nation anthem, as it was reported that she had come down with the flu.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself practicing and included a lengthy caption to let her fans know she was determined to push through.

“Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” she wrote.

“And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear,” Pink continued, half-jokingly blaming her illness on her children.

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do,” her message continued.

Finally, Pink concluded the note by speaking directly to her “gremlins that got me into this mess,” telling them that they “can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”