‘Suits’ Star Patrick Adams Reveals He’s ‘Wrestled With Darkness’ for Years

In the wake of Anthony Bourdain’s death, Suits star Patrick Adams revealed he has “wrestled with darkness” for years.

Adams posted a photo of the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and added a personal message.

“Please get the help you need. I’ve wrestled with the darkness for years. And it wants us to be alone,” Adams wrote in a caption. “That’s how it wins. So don’t be alone. Reach out and talk to someone who can help. You’ll be amazed how much lighter the load can be when you let someone carry a little bit.”

Many of his fans shared supportive comments, with several of them thanking him for his candor.

“The hardest thing I ever did was reach out, admit I needed help and asked for it. It was also the best thing I could have done,” one fan said. “Where would I be now had I not? Scares me to even think about it! Please I beg everyone to trust that you are not alone. The darkness, the sadness and the self doubt doesn’t have to win!”

“Thank you, Patrick, for sharing your story. So many who fight depression and also suicidal thoughts are embarrassed to admit it. It’s a tough road and difficult to manage alone,” another wrote, later elaborating on their personal journey with depression and “suicidal” thoughts.”

“Years ago, I was suicidal, but did not attempt. Instead, in a clear moment, I went to my doctor’s office and told him and got help,” the Instagram user added. “It was embarrassing, but I did it not because I’m better than others, or stronger than others, but because I had seen first-hand what happened when one of my brothers-in-law took his life.

“Everyone who knew him was affected. I had nightmares for weeks afterwards. So, I didn’t want my husband to go through the pain and confusion of my suicide,” the fan went on to say. “The embarrassment I felt at my doctor’s office is nothing compared to being HERE with my husband and sons.”

Adams post comes only hours after reports that celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room. It was later reported that not official cause of death had been determined, but that Bourdain appeared to have taken his own life.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).