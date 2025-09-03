‘Succession’ Star Arrested for DUI

Cousin Greg had himself a bit of a Kendall Roy moment last weekend.

Nicholas Braun, who rose to fame as Greg Hirsch in HBO’s massively popular Succession, was arrested for driving under the influence in New Hampshire on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moultonborough cops pulled him over in the evening, and he was subsequently taken to Carroll County Jail before being released on his own recognizance. No bail was issued, although he does have a future court date.

Braun didn’t take a mugshot, either. His official charges are DUI Impairment and Operating Without Lights, and his arraignment will be the morning of September 16.

As mentioned, Braun’s most prominent role was on Succession, where he was nominated three times for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor during the show’s four-season run from 2018 to 2023.

The Long Island, New York-born actor has appeared in plenty of other works. For millennials and older Gen Z-ers, he’s instantly recognizable for his roles in several Disney and teen-oriented movies like Sky High, Princess Protection Program, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

He hasn’t appeared on television since the end of Succession, though he has had a couple of small film roles. He briefly appeared in 2023’s Dream Scenario, a satire starring Nicolas Cage, and appeared as both Jim Henson and Andy Kaufman in the 2024 Saturday Night Live biopic titled Saturday Night.