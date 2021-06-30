Stuart Damon, 'General Hospital' Star of 30 Years, Dead at 84

✖

Stuart Damon, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his role as Dr. Alan Quartermaine on General Hospital, has died. The actor passed away early Saturday morning at the Motion Picture Television Fund retirement community in Los Angeles at the age of 84. Damon had been struggling with renal failure for the past five years, with his son, Christopher, telling Fox News that "in the end, it was multiple complications on top of kidney challenges."

Born in New York City on February 5, 1937, Damon's career spanned decades, though it was his decades-long role on General Hospital that he is most known for. The actor landed the role of Dr. Alan Quartermaine in 1977 and made his first appearance on the beloved soap on May 13, 1977. From 1999 to 2001, Damon reprised the role of Dr. Quartermaine for the spinoff series Port Charles. He continued to have a prominent role on General Hospital until his character’s death in February 2007, though the actor continued to appear sporadically as Alan's ghost until December 23, 2008. Damon's portrayal as Dr. Quartermaine earned him seven Daytime Emmys nominations, and he took won the Emmy for best supporting actor in 1999. His son told ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter George Pennacchio of the soap, "it was his favorite place to be. He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion."

In the wake of his passing, many of those who worked closely with Damon during his time on General Hospital have paid tribute to the late actor. In a statement to USA Today, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said Damon "played beloved patriarch Alan Quartermaine for 30 years. He was a great actor and even greater man. His legacy lives on through GH and all the lives he touched and all those who loved him. He will be missed." Amber Tamblyn, who portrayed Damon's onscreen daughter, tweeted that she was "broken hearted" by the actor's passing. She remembered him as "the most kind, loving, supportive person."

Damon's acting career began on the stage when he performed in shows on and Off Broadway, including The Boys From Syracuse, Irma La Douce, and Do I Hear a Waltz?. He made is screen debut in 1962 when he appeared on the police drama series Naked City. He went on to be cast in as the prince in Roger and Hammerstein's 1965 Cinderella before landing his first recurring role on television on The Champions in 1968. His other credits include Days of Our Lives, Fantasy Island, A Touch of the Casanovas, and Rain from Stars, among many others.