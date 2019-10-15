‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis

Stranger Things star David Harbour recently revealed that he lives with bipolar disorder, ever since being diagnosed with it in his 20s. While speaking out about his mental health on the Blank Podcast recently, Harbour explained, “‘First of all the interesting thing about my own particular brand of it is that I never have an episode when I’m working. So, in some way I’ve generally been able to see a link between my own creative energies when they are channelled into some kind of work form and that when they are not channelled that it goes off into some kind of madness.” He then went on to say, “In that way, it has made working even more vital to me, it’s kind of a lifeline.”

Harbour went on to say that he believes medications are “all good,” but added, “There are also these intangibles, things that actually keep us alive, to me talk therapy is really important and acting.”

“It’s important for me to be an artist, and I think if I wasn’t an artist I’d be a lot worse off and has made work more vital,” he also said.

Harbour’s new interview came ahead of his most recent TV appearance on Saturday Night Live, which he hosted for the first time over the weekend.

The Stranger Things star was a big hit as host of the late night sketch comedy series, which also featured musical guest Camila Cabello, and cameos from Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Woody Harrelson.

One of the most talked about bits form the series was a Joker parody, that re-imagined Sesame Street’s Oscar the Grouch in the style of a dark, gritty film.

There was also a sketch that featured Harbour as a sleeveless Soulcycle instructor, which set social media on fire after fans got a look at the actors muscular arms.

