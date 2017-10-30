‘Stranger Things’ Star Denied Entry Into US For Drug Possession

On the weekend of Netflix‘s highly anticipated Stranger Things season two release, one of the series’ stars was detained at LAX for alleged cocaine possession.

Charlie Heaton, the actor who portrays Jonathan Byers was denied entry into the United States on Saturday, according to reports from PEOPLE.

Authorities allegedly found cocaine on the 23-year-old British actor, who was sent back to the United Kingdom the same day. He was detained, but not arrested.

The actor was reportedly flying into the States ahead of Netflix’s A-list premiere party for his show’s second season, which premiered early Friday morning.

Heaton was evidently absent Thursday night as co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin and Dacre Montgomery posed for photos and celebrated the Netflix release.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says any “foreign national may be inadmissible due to the commission of a crime involving drug possession.”

However, it has not been stated how much time Heaton would be denied entry into the U.S., nor if this incident would affect filming for the third season of the series.

