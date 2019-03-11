Steven Tyler Gives NSFW Advice to Tommy Lee After Bloody Altercation With Son

Steven Tyler isn’t one to mince his words, and the Aerosmith frontman did just that when asked about fellow rocker Tommy Lee‘s recent altercation with his son Brandon.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday night at the Los Angeles airport, he gave Lee a simple piece of advice.

“Same old, same old, huh?” Tyler cracked. “Tommy, baby, you gotta read my book.”

As he said this, the 69-year-old held up the book in his hand, which was titled The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F—, before turning and walking away.

As previously reported, Lee and Brandon allegedly got into a physical altercation that left the 55-year-old with a bloody lip. Lee had previously posted and deleted a photo of his lip before speaking out on social media against his son.

TMZ reported that Brandon was acting in self-defense and that Lee was drunk during the altercation.

After the incident, Lee released a statement to TMZ.

“Truthfully this whole situation has become so depressing and out of control. My heart was broken when my son punched me,” Lee wrote. “Should I have posted it on social media? Probably not. But I couldn’t believe that [Brandon] was not apologizing or responding to my messages, and didn’t care that he knocked me unconscious and filmed my unconscious body laughing. This isn’t what I want for anyone.”

He then detailed what allegedly happened during the altercation.

“All I wanted from my son was an apology,” the statement continued. “And my heart is so broken that he would lie about the whole situation. He came in the room angry and my response to Pamela’s (Anderson) relentless press about our old relationship, with his dukes up, telling me to get up and fight him. When I stood up he pushed me into a wall. I didn’t want to hit my son. I never have and I never will. If I wanted to clock him I would have knocked him on his ass. He had no problem knocking me out. I asked him to leave and he spun around and suckered punched me. Knocked me unconscious.”

He concluded, “I love my boys, I will always love my boys, I just want them to learn that you cannot hurt people without repercussion.”

